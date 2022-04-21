 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for Friday April 22, 2022

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m. ESPN2, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Practice, at Imola, Italy

10:55 a.m. ESPN2, Formula One, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Qualifying

5:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Qualifying, at Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m. Fox Sports 1, NHRA Qualifying, at Houston

BASKETBALL

7 p.m. NBA TV, Africa League, Zamalek vs. FAP (taped)

BOXING

9:30 a.m. ESPN2, Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte weigh-in, at London

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m. Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Michigan

5:30 p.m. ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Boston College

6 p.m. ACC Network Extra, North Carolina at Virginia

6 p.m. ESPN Plus, UNC Asheville at Radford

6 p.m. ESPN Plus, VMI at East Tenn. State

8 p.m. ACC Network, N.C. State at Louisville

8:30 SEC Network, Arkansas at Texas A&M

9 p.m. Big Ten Network, Maryland at Illinois

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. Big Ten Network, Rutgers Spring Game

GOLF

8 a.m. Golf Channel, DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship, Second Round, at Tarragona, Spain

Noon Golf Channel, Champions Tour, ClubCorp Classic, First Round, at Irving, Texas

3:30 p.m. Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, Second Round, at Avondale, La.

6:30 p.m. Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, L.A. Open, Second Round, at Los Angeles

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

2 p.m. ESPNU, Garden City (N.Y.) vs. Mount Sinai (N.Y.), at South Huntington, N.Y.

4 p.m. ESPNU, St. John’s (D.C.) vs. St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), at South Huntington, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m. Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m. NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. MLB Network, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m. MASN, San Francisco at Washington

9:30 p.m. MASN2, Baltimore at L.A. Angels

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m. Showtime, Bellator 278, Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche, at Honolulu

NBA

7:10 p.m. ESPN, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Miami at Atlanta

8:30 p.m. WSET, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 3, Milwaukee at Chicago (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

9:30 p.m. ESPN, Western Conference First Round, Game 3, Phoenix at New Orleans

NHL

8 p.m. NHL Network, Seattle at Minnesota

10:30 p.m. NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Arizona

RUGBY

6 a.m. Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Canterbury-Bankstown at Brisbane

SOFTBALL

3 p.m. ESPN Plus, Radford at Hampton

4 p.m. ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia

6 p.m. ACC Network Extra, Louisville at Virginia Tech

6 p.m. ACC Network, Clemson at Florida St.

6:30 p.m. SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi St.

7 p.m. Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Utah

8 p.m. ESPNU, Arkansas at Florida

10 p.m. Pac-12 Network, Washington at Oregon

TENNIS

6 a.m. Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, quarterfinals in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

USFL

8 p.m. USA Network, Michigan vs. New Jersey, at Birmingham, Ala.

WEIGHTLIFTING

7 p.m. ESPN2, Clash on the Coast

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

6 p.m. ESPNU, Syracuse at Boston College

