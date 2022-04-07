TV listings for Friday April 8, 2022

AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Martinsville
6:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach, Practice
7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Call 811 Before You Dig 250, at Martinsville (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)
10:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Practice
1:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Qualifying
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Purdue
6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Gardner-Webb at Radford
7 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Miami
7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State at Virginia Tech
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Samford
8 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Mississippi St.
11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at California
GOLF
8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From The Masters"
8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters: On The Range"
8:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Holes 4, 5 and 6
9:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Featured Groups
10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter at the Masters"
10:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Amen Corner
11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Holes 15 and 16
3 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Tour, The Masters, Second Round (re-airs at 8 p.m.)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
2 p.m.; ESPNU, State Champions Invitational, Semifinal, Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), at Tampa, Fla.
4 p.m.; ESPNU, State Champions Invitational, Semifinal, Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees
3 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.; Apple TV+, N.Y. Mets at Washington
9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Houston at L.A. Angels
MEN'S LACROSSE
6 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan at Penn St.
7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at High Point
MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NBA G League, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Delaware at Motor City
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New York at Washington
7 p.m.; NBA TV, Milwaukee at Detroit
9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Utah
NHL
7 p.m.; NHL Network, Boston at Tampa Bay
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Canberra
SOCCER
3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Newcastle United (pregame show at 2 p.m.)
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.; ESPN2, N.C. State at South Carolina
5 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Florida State
6 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Kentucky
7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Utah
8 p.m.; ESPN2, Arizona St. at Oregon
9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon St.
TENNIS
1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open, Quarterfinals
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Michigan
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, at Dallas
10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews