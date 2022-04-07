 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON THE AIR FRIDAY

TV listings for Friday April 8, 2022

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Qualifying, at Martinsville

6:15 p.m.; Peacock, IndyCar, Grand Prix of Long Beach, Practice

7:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Call 811 Before You Dig 250, at Martinsville (pre-race show at 6:30 p.m.)

10:55 p.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Practice

1:55 a.m. (Saturday); ESPN2, Formula One, Australian Grand Prix, Qualifying

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Indiana at Purdue

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Gardner-Webb at Radford

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Miami

7 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, N.C. State at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Samford

8 p.m.; SEC Network, LSU at Mississippi St.

11 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Washington at California

GOLF

8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, "Golf Central: Live From The Masters"

8:30 a.m.; CBS Sports Network, "Masters: On The Range"

8:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Holes 4, 5 and 6

9:15 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Featured Groups

10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.; ESPN, "SportsCenter at the Masters"

10:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Amen Corner

11:45 a.m.; ESPN Plus, The Masters, Second Round, Holes 15 and 16

3 p.m.; ESPN, PGA Tour, The Masters, Second Round (re-airs at 8 p.m.)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

2 p.m.; ESPNU, State Champions Invitational, Semifinal, Woodward Academy (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), at Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m.; ESPNU, State Champions Invitational, Semifinal, Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at N.Y. Yankees 

3 p.m.; MASN, Baltimore at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.; Apple TV+, N.Y. Mets at Washington

9:30 p.m.; Apple TV+, Houston at L.A. Angels

MEN'S LACROSSE

6 p.m.; ESPNU, Michigan at Penn St.

7 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at High Point

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.; ESPNU, NBA G League, Eastern Conference Semifinal, Delaware at Motor City

NBA 

7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, New York at Washington

7 p.m.; NBA TV, Milwaukee at Detroit

9:30 p.m.; NBA TV, Phoenix at Utah

NHL 

7 p.m.; NHL Network, Boston at Tampa Bay

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 2, National Rugby League, Melbourne at Canberra

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Wolverhampton at Newcastle United (pregame show at 2 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.; ESPN2, N.C. State at South Carolina

5 p.m.; ACC Network, Clemson at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Florida State

6 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi at Kentucky

7 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, California at Utah

8 p.m.; ESPN2, Arizona St. at Oregon

9 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Arizona at Oregon St.

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Charleston Open, Quarterfinals

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

7:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Ohio St. at Michigan

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Athletes Unlimited, Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, at Dallas

10 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Athletes Unlimited, Team Sheilla vs. Team Drews

CASEY: English Gardens resident finds an apartment she can afford.

