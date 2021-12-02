TV listings for Friday Dec. 3, 2021

AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.; ESPNU, Formula One, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Practice
11:55 a.m.; ESPN2, Formula One, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Practice
CHESS
Midnight; NBC Sports Network, World Championship, Magnus Carlsen vs. Ian Nepomniachtchi, Game 5 highlights, at Dubai
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Conference USA Championship, W. Kentucky at UTSA
7 p.m.; SEC Network, "SEC Now: The SEC Championship Coaches," interviews with Nick Saban and Kirby Smart
8 p.m.; WSET, Pac-12 Championship, Oregon vs. Utah, at Las Vegas
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Michigan
7:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, Ohio St. at Notre Dame
GOLF
6 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open Championship, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Sun City, South Africa
1:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, Second Round, at New Providence, Bahamas
Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Laguna Phuket Championship, Third Round, at Choeng Thale, Thailand
5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
Noon; MASN, live races
1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, live races
2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races
MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.; ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College
7 p.m.; ESPN2, Rutgers at Illinois
7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Big East-Big 12 Battle, Kansas vs. St. John's, at Elmont, N.Y.
8 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh at Virginia
9 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Purdue
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.; Showtime, Bellator 272, Sergio Pettis vs. Kyoji Horiguchi, at Uncasville, Conn.
NBA
7 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Cleveland at Washington
7:45 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Atlanta
10:05 p.m.; ESPN, Phoenix at Golden State
SKIING
12:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Men's Super-G, at Beaver Creek, Colo.
2:30 p.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Women's Downhill, at Lake Louise, Canada
SOCCER
7:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Arab Cup, Oman vs Qatar, at Ar-Rayyan, Qatar
10:50 a.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Arab Cup, Mauritania vs. United Arab Emirates, at Doha, Qatar
1:50 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, FIFA Arab Cup, Syria vs. Tunisia, at Al Khor, Qatar
7 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, NCAA Semifinal, Florida St. vs. Rutgers, at Santa Clara, Calif.
9:30 p.m.; ESPNU, College Women, NCAA Semifinal, Santa Clara vs. BYU
4:50 a.m. (Saturday); Fox Sports 1, FIFA Arab Cup, Jordan vs. Morocco, at Al Rayyan, Qatar
SWIMMING
9:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, U.S. Open, at Greensboro, N.C. (same-day tape)
TENNIS
8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Tennis Channel, Sao Paulo ATP Challenger Quarterfinals