TV listings for Friday Nov. 26, 2021
TV listings for Friday Nov. 26, 2021

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon; WDBJ, Boise St. at San Diego St.

Noon; CBS Sports Network, Ohio at Bowling Green

Noon; ESPNU, E. Michigan at Central Michigan

Noon; WFXR, Kansas St. at Texas

1 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Utah St. at New Mexico

1:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Iowa at Nebraska

3:30 p.m.; WSET, Cincinnati at East Carolina

3:30 p.m.; WDBJ, Missouri at Arkansas

3:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, UNLV at Air Force

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, South Florida at UCF

4 p.m.; WFXR, Colorado at Utah

4:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, TCU at Iowa St.

7 p.m.; ESPN, North Carolina at N.C. State

8 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Washington St. at Washington

FIGURE SKATING

6 a.m.; Peacock, continuation of coverage of Grand Prix Russia

GOLF

6 a.m.; GOLF Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, continuation of coverage of Second Round, at Johannesburg, South Africa

2:30 p.m.; Golf Channel, Ladies European Tour, Spain Open, Second Round (same-day tape)

4 p.m.; TNT, TBS, truTV, The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, at Las Vegas

Midnight; Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, at Phuket Island, Thailand

5 a.m. (Saturday); Golf Channel, European Tour, Joburg Open, Third Round

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Network, UVU Tip-off Classic, Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), at Orem, Utah

HORSE RACING

Noon; Fox Sports 2, live races

2 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, live races

MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.; ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, Championship, at Paradise Island, Bahamas

11 a.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game, at Orlando, Fla.

Noon; MASN, Georgia Southern at Georgia Tech

1:30 p.m.; ESPN, ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal

1:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Third Place Game

2 p.m.; ESPN Plus, University of New Orleans Classic, VMI at Univ. of New Orleans

4:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, Fifth Place Game

4:30 p.m.; ESPNU, ESPN Events Invitational, Consolation Game

5 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, N. Kentucky at DePaul

7 p.m.; ESPNU, NIT Season Tip-Off, Third Place Game, Virginia Tech vs. Xavier, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Lehigh at Virginia

7 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Semifinal, Penn St. vs. LSU, at Niceville, Fla.

7 p.m.; ESPN2, ESPN Events Invitational, Semifinal

7 p.m.; ESPNEWS, Battle 4 Atlantis, Seventh Place Game

7 p.m.; SEC Network, North Florida at Kentucky

9 p.m.; ESPNU, Wooden Legacy, Third Place Game, at Anaheim, Calif.

9 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Las Vegas Invitational, Third Place Game,

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Wichita St. at Missouri

9:30 p.m.; CBS Sports Network, Emerald Coast Classic, Semifinal, Wake Forest vs. Oregon St.

9:30 p.m.; ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, Championship, Memphis vs. Iowa State

10:30 p.m.; ESPN, Continental Tire Challenge, Duke vs. Gonzaga, at Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.; ESPN2, Wooden Legacy, Championship

11:30 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Invitational, Championship

NBA

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Oklahoma City

8:30 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Oklahoma City, joined in progress

9 p.m.; NBA TV, Milwaukee at Denver

NHL

1 p.m.; WSET, N.Y. Rangers at Boston

5 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Florida at Washington

SKIING

2 p.m.; Peacock, World Cup, Men's Downhill, at Lake Louise, Canada

SOCCER

11 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, Women, International Friendly, U.S. at Australia

TENNIS

6 p.m.; Tennis Channel, World Team Tennis, Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, at Indian Wells, Calif.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Noon; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Cavalier Classic, Rhode Island at Virginia

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia at Boston College

1 p.m.; SEC Network, Florida at Kentucky

5:30 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Nebraska at Wisconsin

6 p.m.; ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Penn St.

8 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, Oregon at Oregon St.

10 p.m.; Pac-12 Network, UCLA at Southern Cal

