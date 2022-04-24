 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for Monday April 25, 2022

  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 p.m.; SEC Network, Mississippi Spring Game (taped)

GOLF

6 p.m.; ACC Network, ACC women's championship (taped)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.; MLB Network, Boston at Toronto

10 p.m.; MLB Network, Cleveland at L.A. Angels (joined in progress)

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; ACC Network, "ACC All Access: ACC Life," new episode

NBA

7 p.m.; TNT, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4, Boston at Brooklyn, Game 4

8 p.m.; NBA TV, Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5, Toronto at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.; TNT, Western Conference First Round, Game 5, Utah at Dallas

People are also reading…

NFL

7 p.m.; ESPN, "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," Episodes 6-9

11 p.m.; ESPN Plus, "Man in the Arena; Tom Brady," debut of Episode 10

SOCCER

3 p.m.; USA Network, Premier League, Leeds at Crystal Palace

4 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship, Group Stage, Puerto Rico vs. U.S., at San Cristobal, Dominican Republic

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship Group Stage, Panama vs. Mexico, at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.; SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky

TENNIS

6 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of tournaments in Munich and Estoril

5 a.m. (Tuesday); Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, tournaments in Munich and Estoril

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pulaski County man pleads guilty to child abuse charges

Pulaski County man pleads guilty to child abuse charges

A prosecutor described how Adam Richard Hodge used a sharp objects to inflict scars, how he clubbed one boy with a gun, and how he pressed pillows over both boys' faces and held a gun to their heads, saying he could kill them and no one would hear the shots.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert