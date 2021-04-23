 Skip to main content
TV listings for Saturday April 24, 2021
TV listings for Saturday April 24, 2021

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.; FS1, ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 200

4 p.m.; WFXR, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Ag-Pro 300 (pre-race show at 3:30 p.m.)

10 p.m.; NBCSN, IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, qualifying (same-day tape)

BOWLING

11 a.m.; FS1, PBA Playoffs, Round of 16

BOXING

2 p.m.; WFXR, "PBC Countdown"

3 p.m.; WFXR, "Fight Camp: Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola," Part 2

10 p.m.; ESPN, WBO Featherweight Championship, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.; ACC Network Extra, Duke at Virginia

Noon; SEC Network, Florida at Auburn

1 p.m.; ESPN Plus, Wofford at VMI

5 p.m.; SEC Network, Georgia at Missouri

7 p.m.; ACC Network, Virginia Tech at N.C. State

8 p.m.; ESPNU, Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.; ACC Network, Boston College Spring Game

1 p.m.; ACC Network, Pittsburgh Spring Game

2 p.m.; ESPN3, FCS playoffs, first round, VMI at James Madison

2 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Michigan St. Spring Game

3 p.m.; ACC Network, North Carolina Spring Game

4 p.m.; Big Ten Network, Maryland Spring Game (same-day tape)

FIELD HOCKEY

Noon; Big Ten Network, Big Ten championship, Ohio St. vs. Michigan

FISHING

8 a.m.; FS1, Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork

GOLF

8:30 a.m.; Golf Channel, European Tour, Gran Canaria Lopesan Open, third round

1 p.m.; Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, third round

2 p.m.; WDBJ, "One Shot Away"

2:30 p.m.; WDBJ, "Course Record with Michael Breed"

3 p.m.; WDBJ, PGA Tour, Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, third round

6 p.m.; Golf Channel, LPGA Tour, Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open, final round

HORSE RACING

Noon; NBC Sports Washington, live races

1 p.m.; MASN, live races

1 p.m.; FS2, live races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.; MLBN, Seattle at Boston

4 p.m.; FS1, MASN, Washington at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.; MASN2, Oakland at Baltimore

7 p.m.; FS1, Texas at Chicago White Sox

9 p.m.; MLBN, San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

MEN'S LACROSSE 

11 a.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at Mercer

Noon; CBSSN, Army at Navy

Noon; ESPN2, Syracuse at Virginia

2 p.m.; ESPNU, Maryland at Johns Hopkins

2:30 p.m.; CBSSN, Providence at Georgetown

4 p.m.; ESPNU, Penn St. at Ohio St.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.; WSET, "UFC 261 Countdown"

4 p.m.; WSET, "UFC Live"

6 p.m.; ESPN2, UFC 261, Early Prelims

8 p.m.; ESPN, UFC 261, Prelims

10 p.m.; Pay-Per-View, UFC 261

MOTORCYCLES

7 p.m.; NBCSN, AMA Supercross, FIM World Championship

NBA 

1:15 p.m.; ESPN, Toronto at New York

3:30 p.m.; ESPN, Philadelphia at Milwaukee

8:30 p.m.; WSET, L.A. Lakers at Dallas (pregame show at 8 p.m.)

NHL

12:30 p.m.; NHLN, New Jersey at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.; WSLS, Colorado at St. Louis

6:55 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington, Washington at N.Y. Islanders

7 p.m.; NHLN, Toronto at Winnipeg

PICKLEBALL

7 p.m.; CBSSN, U.S. Open

RODEO

11 p.m.; CBSSN, PBR Tour, Nampa Invitational (same-day tape)

RUGBY

9 p.m.; CBSSN, Major League Rugby, San Diego at Los Angeles

1 a.m. (Sunday); NBCSN, Premiership, Harlequins at London (delayed tape)

SAILING

6 p.m.; CBSSN, SailGP, Bermuda Grand Prix (same-day tape)

SOCCER 

7:30 a.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Newcastle at Liverpool

12:30 p.m.; WSLS, Premier League, Chelsea at West Ham 

3 p.m.; Peacock Premium, Premier League, Brighton & Hove at Sheffield

6 p.m.; ESPN, Major League Soccer, Seattle at LA FC

8 p.m.; NBC Sports Washington Plus, D.C. at New England

SOFTBALL

9 a.m.; ESPNU, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Noon; ESPNU, Northwestern at Michigan

2 p.m.; ESPN2, Georgia at Tennessee

3 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Syracuse at Virginia

3 p.m.; SEC Network, Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.; ESPN2, LSU at Kentucky

6 p.m.; ESPNU, South Carolina at Florida

8 p.m.; SEC Network, Auburn at Mississippi

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.; Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, semifinals in Barcelona, Belgrade, Stuttgart and Istanbul

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.; NBCSN, Drake Relays

5 p.m.; NBCSN, Oregon Relays

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

5 p.m.; ACC Network Extra, Virginia Tech at Virginia

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.; ESPN2, NCAA championship, Texas vs. Kentucky

WOMEN'S WATER POLO

4 p.m.; ESPN3, VMI at Marist

