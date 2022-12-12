 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for Tuesday Dec. 13, 2022

  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Div. III semifinal, Wartburg at Mount Union (taped Saturday)

4 p.m.; ESPNU, NCAA Div. III semifinal, Mary Hardin-Baylor at North Central (taped Saturday)

HOCKEY

11:30 a.m.; NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Rogle Angelholm at Tappara Tampere

2 p.m.; NHL Network, Champions Hockey League, Skelleftea AIK at Frolunda Gothenburg

MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.; ESPN Plus, VMI at American

6:30 p.m.; ACC Network, Furman at N.C. State

7 p.m.; MASN, Fairleigh Dickinson at Richmond

7 p.m.; ESPN2, The Citadel at North Carolina

People are also reading…

7 p.m.; Fox Sports 1, Southern U. at Xavier

7 p.m.; SEC Network, N.C. Central at LSU

8:30 p.m.; ACC Network, USC Upstate at Florida St.

9 p.m.; ESPN2, Memphis at Alabama

MINOR LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.; NBA TV, NBA G League, Lakeland at Memphis

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.; ESPN, "Around the Horn 20th Anniversary Special"

8 p.m.; ESPN, "30 for 30: Jeanette Lee Vs." (documentary on pool player Jeanette Lee)

NBA

7:30 p.m.; TNT, Golden State at Milwaukee

10 p.m.; TNT, Boston at L.A. Lakers

NFL

5 p.m.; ESPN2, "SportsCenter Special: Todd McShay's NFL Mock Draft 1.0"

NHL

9 p.m.; ESPN, Washington at Chicago

SOCCER

2 p.m.; WFXR, World Cup, Semifinal, Argentina vs. Croatia, at Lusail, Qatar (pregame show at 1 p.m.)

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert