AUTO RACING

n 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download” (new)

BASKETBALL

n 2 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Red Scare vs. Big X, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

n 4 p.m.: ESPN, The Basketball Tournament, Carmen’s Crew vs. House of ‘Paign, at Columbus, Ohio (live)

CYCLING

n 9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2018 Tour de France, Stage 11

n 7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2012 Tour de France, Stage 11

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2008 Paris-Roubaix

HORSE RACING

n 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races

KOREAN BASEBALL

n 5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, LG at Doosan (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

n 1:30 p.m.: MASN, Nationals clinch 2017 NL East title

n 7 p.m.: MASN, 2012 Baltimore-Boston game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

n 6 p.m.: ACC Network, 2010 Duke-Georgia Tech game

n 8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2007 Davidson-UNC game

n 10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2006 Notre Dame-Louisville game

NBA

n 7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)

SOCCER

n 12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Newcastle at Manchester City (live)

n 1:25 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Cagliari at Fiorentina (live)

n 3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at Brighton & Hove (live)

n 3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Sassuolo at Bologna (live)

n 7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup, Utah vs. OL Reign, at Herriman, Utah (same-day tape)

n 8 p.m.: ESPN, MLS is Back Tournament, Orlando City vs. Inter Miami, at Orlando, Fla. (live)

TENNIS

n 8 a.m. and noon: Tennis Channel, GVC Eastern European Championship (live)

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

n 8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, 1996 Olympics all-around final

