A house fire in a southwest Roanoke neighborhood Wednesday afternoon displaced two residents.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews responded to the structure fire in the 3600 block of Dogwood Lane Southwest, near Brambleton Avenue, around 4:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post.

The first units on the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the roof of the two-story home, the post said.

The blaze was "quickly extinguished by responding personnel," the post continued. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under the investigation of the Roanoke Fire Marshal's Office.