With primary elections just a few days away, two Republican's are vying for their party's nomination in the race for Virginia's newly redistricted 39th House of Delegates District.

Will Davis and Ron Jefferson have spent the past few weeks meeting with residents within the new district which consists of Franklin County and a small portion of southern Roanoke County. No Democrats have announced plans to run for the district so far which means the winner of the June 20 primary will likely become the district's representative in Richmond.

Moneta resident Ron Jefferson grew up just south of Franklin County in Henry County. His career with Appalachian Power required him to move to Rocky Mount and later to Lynchburg and eventually to Mechanicsville before he finally retired last August. Out of all the places, he said it was the four years he spent in Franklin County that felt the most like home. He moved back to the county shortly before he retired.

"We just loved the people," Jefferson said of his time in Franklin County with his wife, Cindy.

Jefferson said, if elected, he would be able to hit the ground running due to his time as the state governmental and environmental affairs manager for Appalachian Power. He said the position helped him to get to know people in Richmond as well as how to get things done.

"I can get to work from day one," Jefferson said.

Some of Jefferson's goals include the continued expansion of broadband internet throughout the county. He said service has improved, but some areas of Franklin and Roanoke county still have little to no internet access.

Roads are another key issue for Jefferson, especially the secondary roads that are in need of maintenance. He plans to improve funding for the Virginia Department of Transportation to help in expediting necessary upkeep and repairs.

Jefferson also wants to bring more new jobs to the area. One location mentioned was the new Summit View Business Park just north of Rocky Mount.

In the Roanoke area, Jefferson said he would like to see an expansion of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. More flights would bring more jobs as well as additional destinations for local travelers.

Jefferson said he would also like to confront some of the growing statewide issues such as what he called the teaching of gender identity in schools. He is pro Second Amendment as well as pro-life, believing life begins at conception.