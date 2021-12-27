Upcoming events for the week of Jan. 2, 2022

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Registration deadline — The Business of Brewing

This five-day class is designed for brewers, entrepreneurs and connoisseurs who wish to understand the essentials of opening a craft brewery. Registration limited to 15 participants. Go to https://www.cpe.vt.edu/beer/registration.html.

Where: Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center

When: Event is Jan 17-21

Cost: $895

Contact: 540-231-5182 or Robyn Smyth, robyn@vt.edu

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Check-In

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges and connecting to additional resources, then stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and prospective members may attend (only members can present to the group).

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, Jan. 6

Eggs & Issues

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes speaker Vince Barnett, vice president of business development for VEDP. Space is limited; reservations are required.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Friday, Jan. 7

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Speaker Debbie Fisk, from the Virginia Federation of NARFE, is the VFN State Legislative Chair and will give information about the 2022 VFN Legislative Plan. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10-14 (order lunch from special menu)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Monday, Jan. 10

SBDC’s Marketing Monday: Grow Your Business With Digital Marketing

Learn about the basics of digital marketing, including social media, email marketing, paid ads, SEO, affiliate marketing, and how to use analytics to measure your success.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Go to https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Tune-In Tuesday Webinar

On the second Tuesday of each month, join the National Society for Human Resource Management for fresh perspectives from leading experts, curated news you can use, and solution-based insights focused on all things work. Learn more at the New River Valley Chapter SHRM website.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: You can access this event from this link; https://tuneintuesdays.shrm.org/

Wednesday , Jan. 12

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for SML Chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive Chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business.

Where: Online

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Membership

Contact: Meeting id and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events

Webinar: Key Elements of a Business Plan

Bring your lunch and join Virginia Community Capital for one of their practical, inspiring and interactive webinars. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. VCC’s Noon Knowledge series is a free professional development program presented by the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital, and the Town of Abingdon. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at vacommunitycapital.org

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Management Essentials Workshops: Managing 101

Roanoke Valley SHRM is presenting a series of three workshops where we will explore the successful elements of managing the people within your organization. Our first workshop, Managing 101, will focus on setting and managing goals, priorities and tasks. All workshops will take place via Zoom. The day before the session, a link will be sent to the email that was given at registration. Future workshops will be offered Feb. 2 and Feb. 15.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $169 per workshop

Contact: Register at rvshrm.shrm.org/events/2022; email rkevalshrm@gmail.com

Thursday, Jan. 20

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 132nd Annual Meeting of the Membership

One of the region's largest gatherings of executives, elected officials, business owners, and civic leaders across Virginia's Blue Ridge. This event attracts the "who's who" of Virginia's Blue Ridge, providing attendees with high-level networking opportunities.

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $95/person or $900/table of eight

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

