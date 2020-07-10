UVa football notebook: 2 of Cavs' 110 players test positive for COVID-19

The testing of University of Virginia athletes after a return to campus this week showed minimal response to COVID-19, according to a release sent out by the athletic department.
Of the 110 football players who were tested, two were found to have COVID-19 and neither required hospitalization. The names of who tested positive were not released.
Virginia allowed football players back on campus for voluntary workouts starting Sunday, and tested each athlete as he arrived.
The two who tested positive are currently self-isolating for at least 10 days and will be medically evaluated before being cleared to return to workouts.
They will also undergo cardiac screening once they’ve been cleared.
Voluntary activity will continue until July 14, after which there will be required activity of up to eight hours through July 25.
Georgia linesman commits
Meanwhile, Charlie Patterson, a 6-foot-6, 278-pound offensive lineman from Roswell, Georgia, has become the 16th football prospect to commit to Virginia for the 2021 season.
According to Rivals.com, Patterson also had Football Bowl Subdivision offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Boston College and West Virginia.
Patterson, from Fellowship Christian in Roswell, is one of five players from Georgia who has committed to UVa, including fellow offensive lineman Ty Furnish (6-4, 250) from Blessed Trinity in Roswell.
ACC nears decision on fall
Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford says the decision on fall sports should come in “late July.”
The league put out Swofford’s statement Friday, saying the league has prepared “numerous scenarios” for fall competition over the past few months. The decision would come from the league’s board of directors.
Earlier this week, the ACC delayed the start of fall competition until at least Sept. 1. That move affects non-revenue programs like soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country, but not football for now. The first football game involving a league team is North Carolina State’s trip to Louisville on Sept. 2.