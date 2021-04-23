va. briefs

Roughly half of the money wagered has been on college and pro basketball, officials said.

Of the six currently approved operators, two are dominating the market: Fanduel with 53% and Draft Kings with 24%, the newspaper reported.

Officials said three additional operators have been approved and are expected to be up and running in the next couple of months.

Fire at condo forces residents to jump

Five people were injured on Thursday after a fire swept through the upper floors of a Norfolk condominium complex, forcing some residents to jump from the upper floors, officials said.

Residents were seen jumping from second- and third-floor windows at Lafayette Cove Condominiums, and Assistant Fire Chief Garry Windley says two of the five people who were hurt jumped from the top floor because exits were blocked by the fire, news outlets reported.

Windley said the five were taken to the hospital, while three others were examined at the scene and released. The fire was under control by 5:10 a.m. after about 50 firefighters went to the scene, Windley added.

Firefighter made a final search and said all residents had been accounted for, and no additional injuries were reported.