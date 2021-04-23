va. briefs

Police: Ex-massage therapist charged with sexual assault
CHARLOTTESVILLE — A Virginia massage therapist was arrested and accused of several sexual assault charges, authorities said.
A press release from Charlottesville police said Justin Kyle Sadacca, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of object sexual penetration by force and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a massage therapist, news outlets reported. The incidents occurred in 2015 and 2021, according to authorities.
Police said Sadacca previously worked as a massage therapist in a Charlottesville spa, where at least three of the alleged offenses occurred. Police said Sadacca was also an independent massage therapist.
It's unclear whether Sadacca had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.
Police said anyone with additional information related to Sadacca should call the department.
Va. lottery: $628M wagered on sports betting
RICHMOND — Gamblers have wagered more than $628 million on sports betting since it became legal in Virginia in late January, and operators have paid about $1.5 million in taxes, state officials said this week.
Revenues continue climbing month over month since the programs became legal on Jan. 21, the Virginia Lottery’s deputy director of gaming compliance told the Lottery Board on Wednesday, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.
Roughly half of the money wagered has been on college and pro basketball, officials said.
Of the six currently approved operators, two are dominating the market: Fanduel with 53% and Draft Kings with 24%, the newspaper reported.
Officials said three additional operators have been approved and are expected to be up and running in the next couple of months.
Fire at condo forces residents to jump
Five people were injured on Thursday after a fire swept through the upper floors of a Norfolk condominium complex, forcing some residents to jump from the upper floors, officials said.
Residents were seen jumping from second- and third-floor windows at Lafayette Cove Condominiums, and Assistant Fire Chief Garry Windley says two of the five people who were hurt jumped from the top floor because exits were blocked by the fire, news outlets reported.
Windley said the five were taken to the hospital, while three others were examined at the scene and released. The fire was under control by 5:10 a.m. after about 50 firefighters went to the scene, Windley added.
Firefighter made a final search and said all residents had been accounted for, and no additional injuries were reported.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.