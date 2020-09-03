va standalone 090420

A licensed counselor who worked with children, and who was accused of soliciting a child for sex, pleaded no contest Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court to two charges using a communications system to propose sexual acts to a person younger than 15 years old. Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle, was sentenced to serve three years and six months behind bars.
Charges that Andrew Jonathon Byrd abducted and strangled his former girlfriend, Amanda Mitchell, during an April altercation were sent to a Radford grand jury Tuesday. Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said he plans to also ask a grand jury to bring charges regarding the death of Mitchell’s 2-year-old daughter, Harper.