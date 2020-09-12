va standalone inside
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Don't necessarily believe a viral news story you may have heard recently about violent racial injustice protesters who supposedly attacked a man in downtown Roanoke.
HARRISONBURG — Jessica Reyes watched as stickers on floors guiding direction and distance went unheeded and unregulated during the days of her…
COVID-19 causes rancor at a Montgomery County School Board meeting.
After an offseason of hype surrounding Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice, neither will be the starting running back in Washington.
Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke reported on its website that 50 patients and 27 staff are infected with the virus as of Monday. Six have died.
Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced the team's plan at quarterback for the season opener against Virginia
Virginia Tech has postponed its game against Virginia due to COVID-19 related issues and put football practice on hold for four days
Thomas, who was a sheriff's deputy in the Seattle area, suffered a massive stroke.
A Virginia Tech student has been arrested after campus police took a report of a “forcible fondling,” the university said Sunday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.