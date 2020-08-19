va standalone

"There are currently a MINIMUM of six (6) HomeFront Renovations customers who have entered into written contract ... for roof construction and other types of construction" that has not been received, a search warrant said.
Local and state economic developers nursed the $13 million project to fruition with incentives of $1.55 million and support with real estate and other details. And they agreed to keep quiet about the product while it was being developed and test-driven on local streets in the Radford area.
Dentist Matthew Scott Mower, 40, of Christiansburg, was convicted Monday of assault and battery and interfering with an attempt to make a 911 call, and was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay $900 restitution to a man whose cell phone he broke during a May altercation. He also was banned from Christiansburg’s Cambria Crossing neighborhood for a year. Mower still faces an array of drug, gun and driving charges in Radford, stemming from a January wreck in which investigators said Mower was carrying pills, two pistols and brass knuckles.
Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said Tuesday that five students have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 3,663 tests administered last week, when residential students first started moving back to campus.