va standalone

Confederate monuments and the Dukes of Hazzard’s Catherine Bach made for unusual legal arguments Monday in a Giles County drug case – but they did not prevent a judge from sentencing Melvin Cecil Chapman to 30 years in prison, as a jury had recommended.
One classroom at Oak Grove Elementary School has temporarily closed "out of abundance of caution." The students have transitioned to virtual learning.
Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Virginia Tech released a depth chart on Monday for its season-opener against NC State
On Wednesday, authorities said the case is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.
A new restaurant recently opened in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.
A total of nine parents and teachers told the Roanoke County School Board that they feel the current reopening plan is inadequate.
Gunner Givens, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound junior lineman at Lord Botetourt is a consensus five-star national recruit with a list of major college scholarship offers so long he had to trim it to 12 finalists.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday reissued three permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, nearly two years after they were invalidated by a federal appeals court.
The health department is reminding people to avoid contact with wildlife after a skunk, a bat and a raccoon tested positive for rabies in three separate incidents.