va standalone

Above: Tracy Watkins, (left to right) Keith Pattison, 6, and Randy Watkins tailgate Fair Food for lunch on Friday afternoon.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Funnel Cakes, another fair favorite.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Corn dogs on display at the Salem Fair food vendors.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Left to right, Brittany Stoots and Brittany Ferguson of Roanoke head home with funnel cakes.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Pickle and chicken bacon pizza.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Pappy's Kettle Corn, a Salem Fair favorite, on display.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Will George, 8, enjoys some cotton candy.
DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Left: Salem Fair food concessionaires offered up a variety of food that fairgoers missed out on this past summer when the fair was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Five Salem Fair vendors will be set up in the Salem Civic Center Parking lot from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday offering food favorites.
