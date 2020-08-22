va standalone

Photos by HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
Local community activist Jordan Bell stands in front of the Claytor Memorial Clinic during a tour Saturday of the Historic Gainsboro neighborhood. Bell talked about prominent community figures and described how urban renewal displaced Black residents in Roanoke. A group of about 40 people walked through about a square mile of the Northwest neighborhood. The Claytor Memorial Clinic was built in 1948. It is the last standing structure of the 1-acre “Claytor Block,” which was largely destroyed by a fire in the 1990s. The Claytor Block was where Dr. John B. Claytor also had a 23-room mansion and a service station. Bell explained that urban renewal was a “government-led project that literally decimated and destroyed a thriving community.”