va standalone

A great egret, also known in the Old World as a great white egret, grooms itself on the wetland banks and lifts off from the wetland of the banks of the Roanoke River off West Riverside Drive in Salem. The great egret feeds in shallow water, mostly on fish and frogs, spearing them with its long, sharp bill.
Photos by DON PETERSEN | Special to The Roanoke Times
"There are currently a MINIMUM of six (6) HomeFront Renovations customers who have entered into written contract ... for roof construction and other types of construction" that has not been received, a search warrant said.
Local and state economic developers nursed the $13 million project to fruition with incentives of $1.55 million and support with real estate and other details. And they agreed to keep quiet about the product while it was being developed and test-driven on local streets in the Radford area.
Dentist Matthew Scott Mower, 40, of Christiansburg, was convicted Monday of assault and battery and interfering with an attempt to make a 911 call, and was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay $900 restitution to a man whose cell phone he broke during a May altercation. He also was banned from Christiansburg’s Cambria Crossing neighborhood for a year. Mower still faces an array of drug, gun and driving charges in Radford, stemming from a January wreck in which investigators said Mower was carrying pills, two pistols and brass knuckles.
Joe Campbell, a friend of mine in Glenvar, tells a lot of interesting stories. One of them from 10 years ago is about Kamala Harris, the California senator who Tuesday became Joe Biden's running mate on the 2020 Democratic presidential ticket.
