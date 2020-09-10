va standalone Sep 10, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Only $5 for 5 months 1 of 2 Virginia first lady Pamela Northam visits Burlington Elementary School for her “Back to School” tour on Thursday in Hollins. SHABAN ATHUMAN | Special to The Roanoke Times Virginia first lady Pamela Northam chats with students at Burlington Elementary School during her “Back to School” tour on Thursday. SHABAN ATHUMAN | Special to The Roanoke Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save va standalone 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +6 Latest Headlines Hundreds of JMU students are sick. Thousands have to move home by Monday. Sep 6, 2020 HARRISONBURG — Jessica Reyes watched as stickers on floors guiding direction and distance went unheeded and unregulated during the days of her… Business Local Truist to close 2 Roanoke BB&T branches, 1 SunTrust location later this year Sep 4, 2020 Customers of the branches to be closed will be able to bank at branches that will remain open in the same area. Local News COVID-19 causes rancor at Montgomery County School Board meeting Sep 5, 2020 COVID-19 causes rancor at a Montgomery County School Board meeting. Latest Headlines CASEY: Fake news makes a pit stop in the Star City 20 hrs ago Don't necessarily believe a viral news story you may have heard recently about violent racial injustice protesters who supposedly attacked a man in downtown Roanoke. Local News Virginia prepares to vaccinate millions once COVID-19 vaccine is approved Sep 3, 2020 Virginia's health commissioner said Thursday that plans are underway to ready the state to protect millions of people once a COVID-19 vaccine is ready. +3 Professional Washington football: Antonio Gibson is about to be the man in the backfield Sep 7, 2020 After an offseason of hype surrounding Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice, neither will be the starting running back in Washington. Business News 6 nursing home residents die from COVID-19 outbreak at Raleigh Court Sep 8, 2020 Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke reported on its website that 50 patients and 27 staff are infected with the virus as of Monday. Six have died. Business News 6 nursing home residents die from COVID-19 outbreak at Raleigh Court Sep 8, 2020 Raleigh Court Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke reported on its website that 50 patients and 27 staff are infected with the virus as of Monday. Six have died. Virginia Tech Virginia Tech football will play multiple QBs in opener against Virginia Updated Sep 9, 2020 Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced the team's plan at quarterback for the season opener against Virginia +2 College Former Roanoke College basketball great Reggie Thomas dies at 56 Sep 7, 2020 Thomas, who was a sheriff's deputy in the Seattle area, suffered a massive stroke.