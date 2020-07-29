va standalone

Above: John Ziegler, vice president of operations for Durham School Services, Roanoke City Public Schools’ transportation contractor, shows a mockup on a school bus with cones representing where students will be seated with social distancing in place. There will be one student per seat and students will load from back to front and exit from the front. Hand sanitizer and masks will be placed at the entrance of the bus. The first row of seats will be left empty so the driver can remove their mask if necessary. Buses will be cleaned two times a day, after the morning and afternoon routes.