va standalone

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday reissued three permits for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, nearly two years after they were invalidated by a federal appeals court.
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech had the deck stacked against it on Saturday night in the team’s much delayed season opener.
Gov. Ralph Northam and first lady Pam Northam have both tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of nine parents and teachers told the Roanoke County School Board that they feel the current reopening plan is inadequate.
Under a plea deal, the Roanoke pharmacist will be sentenced to up to 51 months in prison. In addition, his license is now subject to suspension.
An age-old spark – romantic jealousy – fanned by modern social media and text messages touched off the brawl in which Chandler Spencer Dowell died, a prosecutor said Monday during the murder trial of Brent Ethan Harrell in Pulaski County
The health department is reminding people to avoid contact with wildlife after a skunk, a bat and a raccoon tested positive for rabies in three separate incidents.
When his hand cramped severely early in the second quarter, Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister used an effective home remedy to finish out his team’s 45-24 victory over N.C. State.
The former Blacksburg vein surgeon will remain in prison to serve an additional sentence for drug crimes, health care fraud and witness tampering.
Gunner Givens, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound junior lineman at Lord Botetourt is a consensus five-star national recruit with a list of major college scholarship offers so long he had to trim it to 12 finalists.