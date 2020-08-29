va standalone

Hannah Cundiff, 15, chooses her paint while working on a mural for the “Arches” project under Memorial Avenue along the Roanoke River Greenway on Wednesday. Cundiff works with fellow Patrick Henry High School student, Eleanor Little, 15, left, and their art teacher Dan Kuehl who helped organize the mural. The public art project is overseen by Roanoke Arts Commission with the intention to beautify the area and celebrate how many diverse families use the parks and greenways. The mural represents some of the classic architectural styles in Roanoke and includes single and multi-family homes. The goal is to represent individuality plus unity, said Kuehl about the mural, "we are all different but part of the same community," he said. Starting Sept. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m., and continuing every Saturday through September, there will be interactive performances by professional actors from Virginia Children's Theatre.