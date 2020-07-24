va standalone
0 comments

va standalone

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
skd precipitousweather 072320 p01

Thursday morning’s weather floated across the mountains, a backdrop to the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport property. Despite some early clouds each day, temperatures climbed above 90 both Thursday and Friday at the official weather station located at the airport, running Roanoke’s record streak of days with highs at or above 90 degrees to 24.

 STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times

va standalone

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News