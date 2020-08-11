va standalone

An Eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly rests on a Mimosa Tree at Explore Park on Saturday.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
Kids cross the small rapids along the Roanoke Rive at Explore Park on Saturday.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
Left: Saby Patra and his daughter Sachika Patra, 6, both of Roanoke, fish on the Roanoke River at Explore Park on Saturday.
Above: Ben Webb, 7, and his mom, Anne Webb, walk up the Roanoke River at Explore Park on Saturday afternoon. Anne took her three boys camping at Explore Park for the weekend. It was their first time camping there, and they really enjoyed it.
John Henry Johnson relaxes on the river during a family camping trip at Explore Park on Saturday.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
Sachika Patra, 6, shows the fish she caught on the Roanoke Rive at Explore Park on Saturday.
HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times
Trees and foliage frame a small beach area along the Roanoke River at Explore Park.
