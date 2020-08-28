va standalone

Above: Anthony Bowles Jr. waves during his 27th birthday parade outside his Roanoke home on Thursday. Anthony, who has cerebral palsy, asked to have a parade to mark his birthday celebration.
SHABAN ATHUMAN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Left: Anthony Bowles Jr. (left) chats with masked paradegoers as others embrace and socialize during his 27th birthday parade on Thursday outside his Roanoke home.
SHABAN ATHUMAN | Special to The Roanoke Times
Anthony Bowles Sr. hands out treats to well-wisher during Anthony Bowles Jr. 27th birthday parade on Thursday in Roanoke. Anthony, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy, had not seen his father in months because of COVID-19. When the two reunited, he asked Anthony what he wanted for his birthday, and his son replied that he wanted a parade.
Malik Sims, known by friends as a rapper, sometime actor and aspiring stand-up comic, was fatally shot Thursday. The graduate of the Music Lab at Jefferson Center program had been a part of the Roanoke-based Youtube series "Swaggapuss Gets a Job."
Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned Monday from his leadership post at evangelical Liberty University, according to a school official, amid allegations related to his wife’s sexual encounters with a much younger business partner.
What can we divine about Jerry Falwell Jr., and his wife's "inappropriate personal relationship" with a pool boy from Miami? Lots, actually. Just for starters, it appears there was no homosexual contact at all.
Radford University announced Thursday the interim suspension of Theta Chi Fraternity–Iota Zeta Chapter because of COVID-19 related violations, including endangering conduct by hosting off-campus gatherings.
