va standalone

Obituaries

Robertson Jr., Thomas Munsey

February 12, 1963 August 18, 2020 Thomas "Tom" Munsey Robertson Jr., 57, of Calif., formerly of Salem, Va., passed away unexpectedly. Tom was …

