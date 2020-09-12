va standalone

Left: Yanah Wente and daughters Maysun St. Clair, 5, and Avyn St. Clair, 2, (left) listen to the story during Family Story Hour on Saturday morning in Roanoke.
Don Petersen |Special to The Roanoke Times
Michelle Loricco with Virginia Children’s Theater and drama director at Patrick Henry High School, narrates the story “Whoever You Are” during “Family Story Hour “ by the Roanoke Greenway and beneath the arches of Memorial Bridge on Saturday morning.
Don Petersen |Special to The Roanoke Times
Above: Family Story Hour is presented to families beneath the arches of Memorial Bridge at the Roanoke Greenway on Saturday morning.
Don Petersen |Special to The Roanoke Times
Rosie Dickenson, 3, interacts with the story as grandmother Nancy Garrabrant looks on, during Family Story Hour on Saturday morning
Michelle Loricco with Virginia Children’s Theater and drama director at Patrick Henry High School, narrates the story “Whoever You Are” during “Family Story Hour “ by the Roanoke Greenway and beneath the arches of Memorial Bridge on Saturday morning.