va standalone

Related to this story
Most Popular
Confederate monuments and the Dukes of Hazzard’s Catherine Bach made for unusual legal arguments Monday in a Giles County drug case – but they did not prevent a judge from sentencing Melvin Cecil Chapman to 30 years in prison, as a jury had recommended.
One classroom at Oak Grove Elementary School has temporarily closed "out of abundance of caution." The students have transitioned to virtual learning.
Radford University is preparing to close its campus as soon as Friday evening ahead of a student-led protest on racial inequality slated for Saturday afternoon, according to university officials.
- Updated
Virginia Tech released a depth chart on Monday for its season-opener against NC State
- Updated
A new restaurant recently opened in Roanoke’s Old Southwest neighborhood.
On Wednesday, authorities said the case is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.
- Updated
Sheila Harper of Roanoke was perfectly satisfied with a home warranty she purchased on a rental duplex she owns. Until she had to make a claim.
Gunner Givens, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound junior lineman at Lord Botetourt is a consensus five-star national recruit with a list of major college scholarship offers so long he had to trim it to 12 finalists.
- Updated
Roanoke should shift plans for building a new Valley Metro bus station to an industrial site outside of downtown, according to a developer who…
Updated daily: See for yourself how and where COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading, and how fast, in our county, state and nation.