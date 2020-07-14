va standalone

Merritt Corrigan graduated from Roanoke's Patrick Henry High School in 2012. Now she's a Trump-appointee in what sounds like a high-ranking job at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Recently she's made the news with a slew of controversial tweets she sent in 2019 and 2020. Those lambast liberal democracy, marriage equality, feminism, women in politics, birth control and more.
Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall is critical of many of the criminal justice reform measures headed to the General Assembly and is pushing reform proposals by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, which he leads.
The four alumni who drafted the letter, which had around 400 signatures within 24 hours, wrote that it was important for VMI to be proactive and create a commission to determine whether the traditions, symbols and monuments "comport or conflict with VMI’s mission and values."
A hibiscus blooms in a pot of flowers, one of several planters along Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke.