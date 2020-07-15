va standalone

Below: Steve Hetherington carries his paddle board to his car after spending Wednesday afternoon at the cove with his friend Pam Helm.
STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times
Two paddle boarders glide atop the still water at the Carvins Cove reservoir north of Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon.
A dragon fly lands on a stick that skirts the shallow waters along the banks of Carvins Cove on Wednesday afternoon as the temperatures reached into the 90's.
Left: Marques Jones, 24, of Roanoke, fishes from a pier at Carvins Cove on Wednesday afternoon as the temperatures reached into the 90s. He was with a group, all at different spots along the bank, just fishing for sport and throwing catches back in. It was their second day on the reservoir. He had better luck on Tuesday, Jones said.
Merritt Corrigan graduated from Roanoke's Patrick Henry High School in 2012. Now she's a Trump-appointee in what sounds like a high-ranking job at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Recently she's made the news with a slew of controversial tweets she sent in 2019 and 2020. Those lambast liberal democracy, marriage equality, feminism, women in politics, birth control and more.
Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall is critical of many of the criminal justice reform measures headed to the General Assembly and is pushing reform proposals by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, which he leads.
