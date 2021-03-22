Vaccinations to begin for Tech and Radford faculty and students

“I can’t make any plans for large-scale events until I know how much vaccine I’m getting and which vaccine I’m getting and then will go from there,” she said. “My understanding is later this week we should have some better ideas about the higher-ed dose allocations. So we are hopeful later this week we can start to put things in place for those large-scale events.”

The New River Valley is getting the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines but expects to receive large amounts of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning March 29.

College students are less likely than older folks to have serious illness if infected with coronavirus, but they are more likely to spread it. As in much of Virginia, the rate of new cases of coronavirus has declined during the last month, and new cases are being logged in single digits daily for many of the New River Valley's localities.

Montgomery County is the exception. Its seven-day average of new cases has dropped from 59 a day in early March, but was at 36 on Sunday.

Bissell said many of those are linked to the university.