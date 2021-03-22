Vaccinations to begin for Tech and Radford faculty and students

About 1,500 Virginia Tech faculty and students will be vaccinated against COVID-19 next week as public health officials shift efforts toward the New River Valley’s largest employers and the group responsible for spikes in infections.
Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, said during a media briefing Monday that about 50,000 faculty, staff and students at Tech, Radford University and New River Community College will need to be vaccinated in the next few weeks. She said it's especially important to reach graduating students before commencement ceremonies and celebrations.
She said the district is readying to transition to vaccinating people in Phase 1c. While that group is relatively small in the Roanoke Valley, estimated to be about 10,000 workers, it’s quite substantial in the New River Valley. Another 8,000 to 10,000 other workers who are not affiliated with higher education will also be eligible.
The Virginia Department of Health has launched a centralized preregistration system for COVI…
She said she hopes to move through this group by mid- to late April.
The New River Health District recently moved its weekly clinics to Radford’s Dedmon Center and Blacksburg High School in order to prepare for larger clinics that will allow for either more parking or for drive-through vaccination. She said they can do about 2,000 doses a day at these places, and she is working with Tech to possibly schedule mass events at Lane Stadium or Cassell Coliseum.
“I can’t make any plans for large-scale events until I know how much vaccine I’m getting and which vaccine I’m getting and then will go from there,” she said. “My understanding is later this week we should have some better ideas about the higher-ed dose allocations. So we are hopeful later this week we can start to put things in place for those large-scale events.”
The New River Valley is getting the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines but expects to receive large amounts of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning March 29.
College students are less likely than older folks to have serious illness if infected with coronavirus, but they are more likely to spread it. As in much of Virginia, the rate of new cases of coronavirus has declined during the last month, and new cases are being logged in single digits daily for many of the New River Valley's localities.
Montgomery County is the exception. Its seven-day average of new cases has dropped from 59 a day in early March, but was at 36 on Sunday.
Bissell said many of those are linked to the university.
“From a public health standpoint, our college students are where we are seeing our community spread right now. So we want to get them vaccinated to help decrease that community spread,” she said. “We have gone a long way toward vaccinating our high-risk individuals, and we have seen that reflecting in a decrease in our [rate of] hospitalization and a decrease in our deaths.”
She said healthy middle-age and younger adults are not spreading the virus.
“We ask them to hang in there — their time is going to come — and to keep doing what they are doing because what they are doing is working,” she said.
Bissell said that everyone needs to preregister through vaccinate.virginia.gov because the New River Health District will use a messaging platform that will pull from that list and call, text or email people with an appointment time. People can then confirm the appointment or defer until the next available clinic.
There are two groups who do not need appointments.
Bissell said any resident who is 65 or older and has yet to be vaccinated can go without an appointment to one of the health district’s clinics, held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. They are only for New River residents and identification will be checked, she said.
Also, those who are now ready for second doses should go to one of those clinics. Again, no appointment is needed, but attendees should bring their vaccination cards.
Bissell said with so many changes happening, everyone should check the nrvroadtowellness.com website to keep up with days, locations and times.