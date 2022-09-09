From Roanoke City 7-30-22 will be held until 8-5-22 Color:Tabby/White View on PetFinder
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football players had their personal belongings stolen from their lockers at S.B. Ballard Stadium during a 20-17 los…
NORFOLK — Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells talked to reporters after the thousands of screaming ODU fans were cleared from the field at S…
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry didn't expect his staff to be filing a police report after Friday night's 20-17 loss to Old Dominion.
NORFOLK — He normally jogs to the locker room as soon as the game ends.
What's up with the black helicopters swirling around Read Mountain for at least the past week? "I’ve lived in this house since 1981 and have never been assaulted with so much noise," said Jane Brown of eastern Roanoke County.
NORFOLK — Norfolk has turned into a place of nightmares for the Virginia Tech football team.
With government assistance programs being phased out, Carilion said it will likely see a loss in its operating income, or profits, for the current fiscal year.
The proposal is set for a planning commission hearing on Sept. 6.
Comments voiced by a contingent of residents over the past several months have led to concerns among a few school board members about the spread of false information.
John Wallace Thomasson, a junior at Virginia Tech, died just after midnight after being struck by a vehicle on South Main Street.
