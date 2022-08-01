VHSL panel recommends new classifications for Patrick Henry, Franklin County, Pulaski

Patrick Henry, Franklin County and Pulaski County are among the Timesland high schools that face reclassification under recommendations proposed by a Virginia High School League committee.

The VHSL's Alignment Committee has announced its class, region and district recommendations for the four-year cycle that will begin with the 2023-24 school year. Schools can appeal. The VHSL'S Executive Committee will determine the final plans on Sept. 21.

The recommendations are based on school enrollment figures as of March 31.

The VHSL has six classes, with Class 6 being for the largest schools and Class 1 for the smallest. Teams compete in regional and state tournaments based on their school classifications.

Patrick Henry is currently in Class 5. But the Alignment Committee recommends the Patriots move up to Class 6.

Patrick Henry had 1,530 students as of March 31, which would make it the third-smallest school in Class 6 in the new cycle. Glen Allen (1,505) would be the smallest Class 6 school under the recommendations, with Potomac (1,503) the largest Class 5 school.

The committee proposes that Patrick Henry be placed in Class 6's Region A along with Cosby, Deep Run, Glen Allen, Grassfield, Highland Springs, Landstown, Manchester, Meadowbrook, Oscar Smith, Thomas Dale and Western Branch.

Franklin County is currently in Class 6, but the Alignment Committee recommends the Eagles move down to Class 5. Franklin County had 1,433 students as of March 31, below the Class 6 cutoff of 1,505. Franklin County would be the 11th-largest school in Class 5 in the new cycle.

The committee recommends Franklin County be part of Class 5's Region D along with William Fleming, Albemarle, Briar Woods, Colonial Forge, Gainesville, Harrisonburg, Independence, John R. Lewis, Lightridge, Massaponax, Mount Vernon, North Stafford, Potomac, Potomac Falls, Riverbend, Riverside, Sherando and Stone Bridge.

Pulaski County is currently in Class 4, but the committee recommends the Cougars drop down to Class 3. Pulaski had 893 students as of March 31, below the Class 4 cutoff of 900 students. Pulaski would be tied for the third-largest Class 3 school in the new cycle.

The committee proposes that Pulaski County be part of Class 3's Region D with Bassett, Carroll County, Cave Spring, Christiansburg, Hidden Valley, Lord Botetourt, Magna Vista, Northside, Staunton River, William Byrd, Abingdon and Tunstall.

The new Alleghany Highlands High School, which will debut when Alleghany High School and Covington High School combine for the 2023-24 school year, would be put in Class 3 under the recommendations.

Currently, Alleghany High is in Class 2 and Covington is in Class 1. Alleghany Highlands would have had 619 students if it existed on March 31, based on the combined enrollments of Alleghany High and Covington. Alleghany Highlands would be tied for the fifth-smallest school in Class 3, above the cutoff of 587 students.

The committee proposes that Alleghany Highlands be part of Class 3's Region C, along with Rockbridge County, Broadway, Brookville, East Rockingham, Fluvanna, Heritage, Rustburg, Spotswood, Staunton, Turner Ashby, Waynesboro, Western Albemarle and Wilson Memorial.

Liberty is currently in Class 3, but the committee recommends the Minutemen move down to Class 2. Liberty had 551 students as of March 31, below the Class 3 cutoff of 587 students. Liberty would be the fifth-largest Class 2 school in the new cycle.

George Wythe and Grayson County are currently in Class 1, but the committee recommends both schools move up to Class 2.

George Wythe, which had 353 students as of March 31, would be the smallest Class 2 school in the new cycle.

Grayson County, which had 364 students as of March 31, would be the seventh-smallest Class 2 school.

The committee proposes that George Wythe, Grayson and Liberty become part of Class 2's Region C with Floyd County, Glenvar, James River, Martinsville, Patrick County, Radford, Appomattox County, Chatham, Dan River, Gretna, Liberty Christian and Nelson County.

The committee also made district recommendations.

Patrick County would move from the Piedmont District to the Three Rivers District, where its new district rivals would be Carroll County, Floyd County, Glenvar, James River and Radford.

Alleghany Highlands would be placed in the Shenandoah District, joining Buffalo Gap, Fort Defiance, Staunton, Riverheads, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro and Wilson Memorial. Currently, Alleghany High is in the Three Rivers District and Covington is in the Pioneer District.

Rockbridge County would gain a new Valley District rival under the plans. The committee proposes East Rockingham move from the Bull Run District to the Valley District.

Chilhowie and Rural Retreat would also gain a new district rival. The panel recommends that Honaker move from the Black Diamond District to the Hogoheegee District.

Schools who disagree with the committee have until Aug. 8 to request an appeal. Appeals can be based on such reasons as geography, financial hardship and being within 1% of the classification cutoff.

The Appeals Committee will meet Aug. 23 to hear the appeals. A school may then appeal the Appeal Committee's decision to the Executive Committee.