Virginia Breeze ridership rebounds (copy)

Ridership on the Virginia Breeze bus service has been rebounding, with overall ridership up 56% from March 2021 to March 2022 — a figure driven significantly by the route that includes Blacksburg, according to the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The DRPT launched the Virginia Breeze program in 2017, providing a transportation connection between rural Virginia communities and the national bus network. The Virginia Breeze started with the Valley Flyer (Blacksburg-Washington), and then added two new routes — the Piedmont Express (Danville-Washington) and Capital Connector (Martinsville-Richmond-Washington) — in summer 2020. The Highlands Rhythm route connecting Bristol and Washington launched in November 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Virginia Breeze hard, halting its service for almost four months from April to July 2020. Since then, ridership has steadily increased on all four routes, and in March of this year, 4,834 people traveled on the Virginia Breeze across the commonwealth, according to a DRPT news release.

Ridership for the Valley Flyer, which runs along Interstate 81 in western Virginia and is the busiest Virginia Breeze route, has returned to levels seen prior to the pandemic, according to the release. In March, the Piedmont Express had its highest ridership since beginning service in August 2020; the Capital Connector also saw year-over-year growth; and the Highlands Rhythm has nearly doubled its ridership since the route started, according to the release.

The Virginia Breeze program is funded through the Federal Transit Administration’s Intercity Bus Program. The program aims to make infrastructure and safety improvements to Interstate 81 and support alternative modes of transportation to get more cars off of the crowded highway and reduce the number of incidents.

For more information on the Virginia Breeze, including how to purchase tickets, visit virginiabreeze.org.

- The Roanoke Times