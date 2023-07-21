RICHMOND — Virginia will return more than $1 billion to certain taxpayers under an existing state tax benefit for small businesses, or about two-thirds of the $1.5 billion windfall that Gov. Glenn Youngkin reported this week for the fiscal year that ended on June. 30.

Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings confirmed on Friday that the state expects to return "something more than a billion" dollars to taxpayers who had taken advantage of a new tax benefit for pass-through entities, such as limited liabilities and other unincorporated businesses, that allows them to avoid a $10,000 cap on federal income tax deductions for state and local taxes.

Even after returning those revenues to taxpayers, the state will have about $500 million in addition to the $3.6 billion in excess revenues that Youngkin relied on for a package of tax cuts and spending priorities he proposed to the two-year budget in December. Those excess revenues include a $1.9 billion surplus at the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2022, plus unspent appropriations and anticipated new revenues.

Senate budget negotiators are considering a new House proposal to bridge a $1 billion gap between House Republicans and Senate Democrats over the governor's package of corporate and individual income tax cuts.

"It is a significant step forward," said Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, who expects to brief other Senate budget negotiators and hold a meeting in the next week or two, depending on availability because of vacations.

"Clearly, when we're dealing with something as significant as this is, we'll meet in person," Barker said Friday.

The budget negotiations are not likely to include any excess revenues from the last fiscal year, especially with uncertainty over how much money the state will return under the "pass-through entity tax" adopted last year.

Many small business owners pre-paid their taxes in the previous fiscal year, but will receive a state income tax refund this fall, part of the new fiscal year that began on July 1. As a result, the state will have to return large portion of the additional revenues that the governor reported on Wednesday for the last fiscal year.

“An estimated amount of final payments in November come in. That’s why the number was so large," Cummings said in an interview on Friday. "But the bottom line is given what we have in the surplus, we have way more than that estimated payment.”

Youngkin touts job growth

Youngkin, in an appearance Friday to tout the addition of 200,000 jobs since he became governor 18 months ago, urged the General Assembly to end a four-month impasse that has left the state without a revised spending plan in the new fiscal year for the second time in 50 years.

“Send me a budget,” he said at the Richmond office of Hourigan construction company. “And then let me call a special session that is one of celebration, as opposed to disagreement.”

The additional revenues won't affect budget talks that resumed on Thursday between negotiators for the House of Delegates and Senate.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Friday that he expects negotiators to rely only on the $3.6 billion in revenues that Youngkin included in his budget proposal in December.

"We're working with that number," he said.

House budget proposal

Knight met with Senate Finance Co-Chairs Janet Howell and Barker, both Fairfax Democrats, on Thursday afternoon in Richmond to pitch a new proposal to bridge a $1 billion gap between House Republicans and Senate Democrats over the governor's package of corporate and individual income tax cuts.

He said the Senate leaders promised to review the new proposal with finance staff and the other seven members of the Senate's conference committee on the budget.

"I don't anticipate them doing anything until next week," Knight said.

Knight didn't provide details of the new proposal, but previously, he had offered a combination of ongoing and one-time tax cuts totaling about $900 million - on top of the $4 billion in cuts the General Assembly approved after a budget standoff more than a year ago. He ended talks on June 27 after the Senate rejected the proposal and instead offered about $900 million in one-time rebates to taxpayers this fall.

"I've gone more than 50 percent of the way," he said in an interview on Friday.

Knight's previous proposal included a smaller one-time rebate than the Senate proposed - $100 for individuals and $200 for couples filing jointly, versus $200 for individuals and $400 for couples in the Senate plan. But his proposal also would have raised the standard deduction for the second time in two years for taxpayers who don't itemize deductions and would drop the age limit for a new tax exemption on military retirement income.

That proposal did not include Youngkin's proposals to reduce the corporate income tax rate by 1 percentage point or cut the top individual rate by one-quarter point, but it would have broadened the income ranges for the four individual tax brackets.

Youngkin had said Monday that he remains committed to reducing corporate and individual income tax rates.

“I firmly believe that one of the challenges that we have in Virginia is that our cost of living and our cost of doing business are too high – particularly relative to our competitor states,” he said when asked if his proposed corporate tax cuts would survive the budget negotiations or not.

“I've continued to be an advocate for reducing rates because I think it fuels growth,” the governor said.

Jobless rate drops

Youngkin took a political victory lap on Friday with his announcement that Virginia has boosted employment by 201,472 since he took office in January, 2022, and raised the labor participation rate to 66.6%, a 10-year high.

He promised to make job recovery a priority during his gubernatorial campaign two years ago, when he claimed Virginia had badly lagged other states in recovering jobs lost since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, 2020. The state added about 23,000 jobs in June and reduced its unemployment rate to 2.7% from 2.9% in May.

“Virginians are back to work, with 200,000 more people working and the largest labor force in nearly 50 years,” Youngkin said.