Virginia Tech: ACC's medical officers have final say in game postponements

BLACKSBURG — The ACC’s final COVID-19 postponement guidelines gives each member school’s chief medical officer wide latitude in the decision-making process.
Virginia Tech provided a copy of the finalized guidelines to the media on Saturday — the two-page document is dated Sept. 9, 2020 — after postponing its game against Virginia.
Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said the team failed to meet a “number” of the criteria outlined in the guidelines over the weekend, but the only specific threshold listed for football is whether a team has at least seven scholarship offensive linemen available.
The responsibility for postponing a game falls to each team doctor, who is left to decide if the team has an “adequate number of players from its original full roster” available. According to Babcock, Tech chief medical officer Mark Rogers told administrators it wasn’t safe to play after a significant number of backlogged positive cases came back on Thursday.
A source with knowledge of the situation told The Roanoke Times earlier this month that league coaches were pushing for a more detailed list of thresholds for the guidelines and additional transparency in the process.
The Big 12 issued postponement guidelines with thresholds that outlined the minimum number of overall players (53), offensive linemen (7), interior defensive linemen (4) and quarterbacks (1).
There are additional game discontinuation considerations for all sports that the ACC Medical Advisory Group came up with related to testing concerns, contact tracing and community spread. According to the Virginia Department of Health, the number of coronavirus cases in Blacksburg continues to rise, but Babcock didn’t reference any of those issues over the weekend.
When asked about the lack of transparency, Babcock said each school’s athletic director and chief medical officer must sign an attestation document that confirms the validity of their testing process.
“We all have comfort with that process in the ACC,” Babcock said. “… You have to make sure your opponent knows your testing protocol, your results and vice versa.”
But it’s still unclear how forthcoming teams need to be with their opponent.
The ACC said there would be a standardized process for sharing coronavirus-related data each week, but a league spokesperson declined to discuss if those reports will include anything beyond a team’s overall number of cases (or players in quarantine).
“We have some internal benchmarks in the ACC and all have agreed to certainly no gamesmanship,” Babcock said. “There was none of that here. If we could line up and play, we would have lined up and play with whoever we have.”
An additional component of the ACC’s COVID-19 cancellation guidelines is a list of considerations for season postponement. A season can continue as long as 50% or more of the ACC teams that start the season are able to compete. For football, the ACC will consider postponing the season if either the SEC or Big XII stop their fall football seasons.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!