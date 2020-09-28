Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente ‘optimistic’ starting DB Jermaine Waller will be back soon

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker could return to the lineup as early as this week.

Hooker missed the season opener after what coach Justin Fuente described as a “little scare” in relation to some medical testing that was done in recent weeks. Hooker was one of the 23 players who were unavailable to play in the opener.

“There was a little bit of cause for alarm for further testing,” Fuente said. “He hasn’t practiced in a little while, but all that came back really well.”

Fuente didn’t offer any new details about what kept Hooker sidelined on Monday during his weekly news conference and wouldn’t say how many weeks of practice Hooker missed. The quarterback did speak to the media on Sept. 9.

According to the ACC Network sideline reporter Katie George, Hooker was in quarantine until Friday, but it wasn’t clear if he had tested positive for COVID-19. Student-athlete that test positive for the coronavirus are required to undergo EKG and other tests to assess symptoms of Myocarditis and must receive cardiac clearance from Tech chief medical officer Dr. Mark Rogers.