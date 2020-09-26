Virginia Tech football: Tech dominates N.C. State in long awaited season opener

Burmeister was nearly perfect in the first quarter going 5 of 6 for 66 yards and rushing the ball for 36 yards. The only thing that slowed him down was a hand injury he suffered trying to escape pressure in the second quarter.

The Oregon transfer missed the rest of the first half, but third-string quarterback Quincy Patterson made sure there was no drop off at the position.

After running back Ricky Person put N.C. State on the board with a 3-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, Patterson helped the offense respond with an impressive 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Patterson made some impressive throws on the drive, including a 33-yard throw down the sideline to James Mitchell that set up a 15-yard touchdown throw to Tayvion Robinson. Robinson was locked up with N.C. State cornerback Malik Dunalp in the end zone, but fought free to make the catch and give Tech a 24-7 advantage.

The third-year sophomore added another score with 42 seconds left in the half on a 16-yard pass to Mitchell. Tech’s 31-10 halftime lead proved insurmountable for a Wolfpack team that couldn’t stop the Hokies’ new-look ground game.

Tech rushed for more than 270 yards in the win, the most production on the ground for the program in more than two years.