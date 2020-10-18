 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech has success against Boston College with newly shuffled secondary
0 comments

Virginia Tech has success against Boston College with newly shuffled secondary

BLACKSBURG — The merry-go-round in Virginia Tech’s secondary continued in Saturday’s 40-14 win over Boston College.

Tech suffered a targeted COVID-19 outbreak at the position over the last two weeks that left them thin at cornerback and safety.

The Hokies crossed some important names off the injury-slash-COVID-19 list including Divine Deabo, Brion Murray and Keonta Jenkins to give them more available scholarship defensive backs against Boston College than they had since the season opener against North Carolina.

They still weren’t 100% with starting corner Jermaine Waller going back on the list with an undisclosed injury, but the added depth allowed Tech’s defensive coaching staff to make some changes after last week’s disappointing performance.

Deablo jumped right back into the starting lineup, but moved over to boundary safety. Illinois State grad transfer Devin Taylor, who had played corner all season, started at free safety and the Hokies started Murray and true freshman Dorian Strong at corner.

“We still are down some guys in the back end,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “Some guys weren’t available, some guys that just came back on a Friday, so they were in uniform, but hadn’t practiced in two weeks. It was kind of what we were down to.”

Tech has gone with a different starting combination at safety and cornerback in each of the team’s four games this season.

“It’s been hard on all those guys, it’s just been a difficult situation,” Fuente said.

Taylor signed with Virginia Tech in August to shore up the team’s depth at corner. He had 24 passes defended last year with the Redbirds and was a third-team FCS All-American at the position.

“He’s really anxious to contribute to this football team,” Fuente said. “When he was thinking about coming here, I talked to his dad and they were anxious to play defensive whether that was playing some corner or nickel, whatever it was. They just wanted this opportunity to play, and play DB. He’s been a big contributor. He continues to get better.”

While Deablo had years to learn each position in the secondary, Taylor only had a week of practice to prepare himself for the start at free safety.

“Tay is actually really smart,” Deablo said. “He didn’t lean on me much. He knew what he was doing. Coach Ham [Justin Hamilton] did a good job of making it simple for the guys, and we just went out there and executed.”

Fuente said Tech relied on man coverage especially in the second half. Deablo was focused on shadowing Boston College’s talented tight end Hunter Long while Taylor was responsible for the deep part of the field.

Long, who leads the ACC in receiving, had his least productive game of the season with four catches for 53 yards. He scored on a 20-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.

Tech gave up 345 passing yards, but Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec only completed 54.9% of his passes on 51 attempts and threw two interceptions. Deablo, Taylor, Murray and Strong each had pass breakups, Murray and Taylor had interceptions and Deablo forced a fumble.

“I missed the guys and I felt bad that I couldn’t be out there the previous two weeks,” Deablo said. “Creating turnovers, that’s what we work for all week, and I’m just glad we got the ball out.”

NEXT GAME

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., MASN

Hokies' Report Card

1. Pour it on

Virginia Tech had one sack and eight quarterback hurries. The Hokies defensive line put some decent pressure on Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec in the second half, but really struggled to bring him down. He was able to escape pressure and extend plays to avoid taking a negative play. Justus Reed hasn't had a sack since the season opener. Grade: C

2. A rewrite

Tech only came away with 3 points on two possessions in the first quarter, but the offense moved the ball across midfield on both drives and held onto the ball for half the quarter (on 14 plays). The Hokies also got a bunch of their skill players involved early — Hendon Hooker had a long run, he completed passes to four different targets and Khalil Herbert had back-to-back double-digits runs. It was a much better first quarter game plan than the one they used against North Carolina. Grade: B

3. Caution

Virginia Tech wiped away Boston College's plus-5 turnover margin in one night. The Hokies scored 20 points off the Eagles' five turnovers (three fumbles and two interceptions), and the offense didn't turn the ball over at all. It was only the third time in Justin Fuente's tenure that Tech forced five turnovers. The other two? Wins over Miami in 2019 and Florida State in 2018. Grade: A

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert