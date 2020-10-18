Virginia Tech has success against Boston College with newly shuffled secondary

Tech has gone with a different starting combination at safety and cornerback in each of the team’s four games this season.

“It’s been hard on all those guys, it’s just been a difficult situation,” Fuente said.

Taylor signed with Virginia Tech in August to shore up the team’s depth at corner. He had 24 passes defended last year with the Redbirds and was a third-team FCS All-American at the position.

“He’s really anxious to contribute to this football team,” Fuente said. “When he was thinking about coming here, I talked to his dad and they were anxious to play defensive whether that was playing some corner or nickel, whatever it was. They just wanted this opportunity to play, and play DB. He’s been a big contributor. He continues to get better.”

While Deablo had years to learn each position in the secondary, Taylor only had a week of practice to prepare himself for the start at free safety.

“Tay is actually really smart,” Deablo said. “He didn’t lean on me much. He knew what he was doing. Coach Ham [Justin Hamilton] did a good job of making it simple for the guys, and we just went out there and executed.”