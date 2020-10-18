Virginia Tech has success against Boston College with newly shuffled secondary

BLACKSBURG — The merry-go-round in Virginia Tech’s secondary continued in Saturday’s 40-14 win over Boston College.
Tech suffered a targeted COVID-19 outbreak at the position over the last two weeks that left them thin at cornerback and safety.
The Hokies crossed some important names off the injury-slash-COVID-19 list including Divine Deabo, Brion Murray and Keonta Jenkins to give them more available scholarship defensive backs against Boston College than they had since the season opener against North Carolina.
They still weren’t 100% with starting corner Jermaine Waller going back on the list with an undisclosed injury, but the added depth allowed Tech’s defensive coaching staff to make some changes after last week’s disappointing performance.
Deablo jumped right back into the starting lineup, but moved over to boundary safety. Illinois State grad transfer Devin Taylor, who had played corner all season, started at free safety and the Hokies started Murray and true freshman Dorian Strong at corner.
“We still are down some guys in the back end,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “Some guys weren’t available, some guys that just came back on a Friday, so they were in uniform, but hadn’t practiced in two weeks. It was kind of what we were down to.”
Tech has gone with a different starting combination at safety and cornerback in each of the team’s four games this season.
“It’s been hard on all those guys, it’s just been a difficult situation,” Fuente said.
Taylor signed with Virginia Tech in August to shore up the team’s depth at corner. He had 24 passes defended last year with the Redbirds and was a third-team FCS All-American at the position.
“He’s really anxious to contribute to this football team,” Fuente said. “When he was thinking about coming here, I talked to his dad and they were anxious to play defensive whether that was playing some corner or nickel, whatever it was. They just wanted this opportunity to play, and play DB. He’s been a big contributor. He continues to get better.”
While Deablo had years to learn each position in the secondary, Taylor only had a week of practice to prepare himself for the start at free safety.
“Tay is actually really smart,” Deablo said. “He didn’t lean on me much. He knew what he was doing. Coach Ham [Justin Hamilton] did a good job of making it simple for the guys, and we just went out there and executed.”
Fuente said Tech relied on man coverage especially in the second half. Deablo was focused on shadowing Boston College’s talented tight end Hunter Long while Taylor was responsible for the deep part of the field.
Long, who leads the ACC in receiving, had his least productive game of the season with four catches for 53 yards. He scored on a 20-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter.
Tech gave up 345 passing yards, but Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec only completed 54.9% of his passes on 51 attempts and threw two interceptions. Deablo, Taylor, Murray and Strong each had pass breakups, Murray and Taylor had interceptions and Deablo forced a fumble.
“I missed the guys and I felt bad that I couldn’t be out there the previous two weeks,” Deablo said. “Creating turnovers, that’s what we work for all week, and I’m just glad we got the ball out.”
