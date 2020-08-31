Virginia Tech makes support staff hire for football program

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football has hired Alex White as the team’s director of on-campus recruiting.

White revealed the news on social media Sunday night, and a source close to the situation confirmed the hire. She replaces recruiting assistant Zaire Turner, who left the program to pursue job opportunities in her native Texas.

Tech expanded its support staff in July with the addition of alums Corey Fuller and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow. Athletic director Whit Babcock told reporters in early August that he hoped to raise funds in the coming months to add up to four more staff members.

White comes to Tech after spending the 2020 season as football operations and recruiting assistant for Appalachian State. She had worked as a recruiting intern at North Carolina for both Larry Fedora and Mack Brown while she a student there.

According to her App State bio, White was one of 40 women who attended the NFL Combine for the league’s Women’s Careers in Football Forum, where women interested in working in football operations have the chance to interact with general managers, head coaches and club executives in the NFL and college football programs.

White will have a similar role for Tech as she did at App State, where she was responsible for on-campus recruiting, team travel and various administrative responsibilities. She will work with the Hokies’ student workers and also help coordinate communication with recruits.

Tech’s support staff also includes director of player personnel Mark Diethorn, assistant director Beau Davidson, recruiting director John Iezzi and creative media director Zach Lantz.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.