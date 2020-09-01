Virginia Tech prohibits tailgating this fall for all sports

BLACKSBURG — The number of fans, if any, that will be allowed into Lane Stadium for Virginia Tech’s football home opener with Virginia on Sept. 19 is still in question.

The answer to questions about pregame has been given.

Leave the koozies and cornhole boards at home.

Tech, in conjunction with the Town of Blacksburg, announced Tuesday that tailgating will be prohibited this season in university and town parking lots, and public spaces for all sports.

University police will monitor all of the school’s parking lots on game days and will be prepared to enforce the rule if any individuals don’t comply.

“Football weekends and tailgate gatherings are cherished traditions for Virginia Tech and our community,” Tech President Tim Sands said in a release sent out on Tuesday morning. “I appreciate the input and support of athletic director Whit Babcock and community leaders as we came to this difficult conclusion. Though it is disappointing for all of us as we look forward to fall football, protecting public health remains our primary goal, and the foundation of the decisions we make.”

Tech is currently scheduled to have six home games this season. One of those — what originally represented the home opener on Sept. 12 against North Carolina State — was already pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26, due to coronavirus-related problems the Raleigh school experienced.

Blacksburg officials announced they will enforce ordinances within the town limits on game days to limit large gatherings of people, as well as promote social distancing and mask wearing.