Virginia Tech promotes Ace Custis

Virginia Tech men's basketball coach Mike Young announced Tuesday that Ace Custis has been promoted from coordinator of basketball relations to special assistant to the head coach.
Custis spent last season handling such matters as life skills for players and events for alumni. In his new role, the former Tech great will more involved in the daily operations of the program.
He succeeds Kevin Giltner, who was promoted to assistant coach in July.
