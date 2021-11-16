Virginia Tech reports incident during which man said he had a gun; no immediate threat found

Virginia Tech reported a "suspicious activity" Tuesday morning described by an employee as a conversation with a man who asked questions about the campus and stated that he had a gun, but did not display one.

In a campus alert sent at 8:41 a.m., the university announced the incident happened at around 6:50 a.m. and it was reported to the Virginia Tech Police Department. The incident, according to the alert, happened in the "area of Seitz Hall."

The alert continued: "An employee of the university stated they encountered an individual who asked suspicious questions regarding the times of most activity on campus. The individual also stated he had a gun, but did not display one.

The Virginia Tech Police Department immediately saturated the area, and were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided by the reporting party. The police department is investigating this incident, and has yet to determine that a credible threat exists."

The suspect is described as a white male, college-aged, who was wearing a black hoodie, black mask and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other suspicious activity should contact the Virginia Tech Police Department at 540-382-4343 and ask to speak with an officer.

Community members may also submit information online at https://police.vt.edu/crime.html.