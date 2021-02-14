Virginia Tech researchers seek to understand effects of caregiving on extended family

"I am anxious to see what kind of things we find," Knight said. "We are finding more and more non-traditional family caregivers. Families are different. Sometimes our older patients have outlived their children, so it's grandchildren or nieces or nephews. It's stepchildren from people with multiple marriages. Are there unique challenges? I would suggest there probably are."

Savla said the study is designed to capture the relationship, with the first part consisting of an open-ended interview to find the history of the relationship and how well they knew each other and how the relative came to be the caregiver.

“After that, we will have structured questions on background, and on help from other family members, services they are using,” she said. “Following this interview, we will schedule them for eight consecutive days of daily diaries.”

Toward the end of each day, the interviewer will call to talk with them about what happened that day.

“As you can imagine, today would be a day where people would be saying, ‘Oh, because of the snow I had to change my plans and couldn’t take him or her out of the house, and he was unusually cranky because he couldn’t go out of the house,’” she said. “Those are the nuances we are trying to get.”