Virginia Tech’s offense has a magic number this season

Tech has the No. 2 rushing offense in the FBS (312 yards per game) behind only Air Force, which has played only one game. Starting running back Khalil Herbert leads the nation with 148 rushing yards per game.

The Hokies also have one of the most explosive run games in the country with nine runs of 30 yards or more. They had three on Saturday including a 57-yard run by Herbert.

When Hoffman was asked about Tech’s eye-popping numbers, he credited offensive line coach Vance Vice and Fuente for pressing all the right buttons.

“Vice and Fuente have a good way of challenging us,” Hoffman said. “Back at the N.C. State game, he talked about how they had this big nose guard and showed a couple clips of us and all he did was just hype him up all week. By the time game time was here, we were ready to go after him.”

Last week, the coach talked up Boston College’s effort level in the days leading up the game.

“They talked about how physical this defense was and how they’re pretty basic in what they do but they’re going to play harder than us,” Hoffman said. “That’s what they kept saying, they’re going to play harder, play harder. And they’re more physical. And it kind of pissed us off throughout the week. And by the time we were ready to step out there, we were ready to make them seem like they were not physical. We were ready to be the physical people.”

