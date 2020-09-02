Virginia Tech safety Nasir Peoples out for the season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente announced third-year sophomore Nasir Peoples will miss the 2020 season on Wednesday.

The 6-foot, 195-pound safety suffered an undisclosed injury during practice.

“Really unfortunate non-contact injury,” Fuente said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday. “He’s been making huge strides.”

The defender played in 12 games last season with most of his reps coming on special teams. He played three games as a true freshman and recorded two tackles, but redshirted. Fuente noted that Peoples is the only player as of now expected to miss the opener with an injury.

“Knock on wood, we’ve been in pretty good shape,” Fuente said. “Not that we haven’t had our issues but nothing like what Nasir’s dealing with.”

Peoples has played an important role this year in helping former Archbishop Wood high school teammate Raheem Blackshear adjust to Blacksburg. The Philadelphia natives won a state title together in 2016 and Blackshear spoke about their close relationship on Wednesday.

“He was very important,” Blackshear said. “I look at Nasir like a little brother. We went to the same high school. We talk every day since I’ve been here. He’s always got my back and I’ve always got his back.”

Peoples worked at rover last season, a position that’s been renamed to boundary safety under new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton. Safety Devon Hunter is expected to step into Reggie Floyd’s starting role at the spot, but it’s unclear who will be backing him up.