Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell becoming a force in all facets of the offense

It was a play Mitchell might not have been able to make early in his career.

“I’m still learning as I go on about how to block and the right techniques, just being able to block well is something I really wanted to get better at for a long time,” Mitchell said.

It wasn’t a skill he was required to use much at Union High School where he spent most of the time on offense with the ball in his hands. He said it was a “big transition” once he first got to Blacksburg, and it’s still a point of emphasis two years later.

“It’s very important, being both is going to be the next step in my development as a tight end,” Mitchell said. “It’s something that coach [James] Shibest stressed to us tight end, we got to be able to be both. Before we got out and catch [the ball], we got to be able to block and help the run game. It’s very important for me to continue to develop that part of my game.”

