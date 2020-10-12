Virginia Tech will start Hendon Hooker at quarterback against Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech fans won’t have to wait until Saturday to see who gets the starting nod at quarterback.
Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Hendon Hooker as the starter for this weekend’s game against Boston College. It will be Hooker’s first start since the team’s 37-30 loss to Kentucky in last year’s Belk Bowl.
“I would say we are always evaluating it,” Fuente said, during a virtual news conference Monday. “Hendon will start this week unless things change, I reserve the right in 2020 to adapt if we need to. That’s the plan for now.”
Hooker had success in the second half against North Carolina — he was 7 of 13 for 136 yards with three total touchdowns (two passing) — and helped the offense put up 31 points with 305 total yards (8.0 yards per play). The Hokies scored on six of their seven second-half possessions.
Fuente said Hooker “operated really efficiently” and his demeanor was a calming influence on the offense just as it was last year when Tech went 6-2 with him as starter.
“I was really pleased with how he played,” Fuente said.
Fuente had to throw out his initial plan for the quarterbacks — Hooker starting with Braxton Burmeister coming off the bench — when Hooker had a medical situation that sidelined him for much of September.
Burmeister ended up starting the first three games and was an integral part of Tech rushing for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games to start the season. The Oregon transfer was a little more uneven in the passing game with 348 yards (46%) with a touchdown and interception.
Hooker quickly got into a groove coming out of halftime on Saturday and helped Tech stretch the field with three completions of 25 yards or more in the second half alone (Tech had four total coming into the game).
“First practice I came back, I felt great, I was just happy to be playing football,” Hooker said. “It’s just something I’ve been doing my whole life. It’s something I prepared for. If I’m out for a period of time, I work on my mechanics so much, it’s just like riding a bike.”
No safety blanket
Tech’s scholarship numbers at safety keep getting worse.
Fuente told reporters Monday that safety Tyree Rodgers won’t play the rest of the year to focus on academics. The fifth-year senior is listed as the team’s No. 2 free safety behind Divine Deablo.
Rodgers played against Duke, but didn’t record any statistics. He will have a year of eligibility after the NCAA granted fall student-athletes an additional year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He had 21 tackles (13 solo) with 1.5 for a loss in 32 career appearances (three starts). His most memorable moment came in 2018 when he forced a fumble against North Carolina at the goal line to set up a game-winning scoring drive.
The Hokies opened the season with 15 scholarship defensive backs and eight of those were safeties. They have eight games left and are now down to five with Devon Hunter (suspension) and Nasir Peoples (injury) also expected to miss the entire season.
Tech faced a worst-case scenario of sorts in recent weeks when the secondary was also hit with what Fuente described as a “concentrated” COVID-19 outbreak that forced Armani Chatman, Devin Taylor, Brion Murray, Deablo and Keonta Jenkins to miss time.
Deablo and Jenkins were both out of the line against North Carolina, and Chamarri Conner was ejected from the game in the first quarter on a targeting call. Walk-on Tyler Matheny filled in for Deablo the last two weeks at free safety while Tech rotated in a handful of players at boundary safety for Jenkins.
Linebacker Alan Tisdale ended the game at safety alongside Matheny.
“We’re drawing stuff up on the sideline trying to get 11 people out there,” Fuente said. “It was like eighth-grade football — that’s what it was. So, I hate it for our kids, but that was the situation we were in, and Alan went out there and did the best he could.”
Fuente expects Deablo to be back in the lineup against Boston College. Chatman and Taylor both played against North Carolina as did starting cornerback Jermaine Waller, who missed the first two games still recovering from the foot injury he suffered last season.
It will be all hands on deck at safety for the rest of the season as Tech coaches look to get a few more guys ready to play the position in case of emergencies like the one they faced on Saturday.
“Getting guys back at both corner and safety is going to help us,” Fuente said. “I mean, we were unable to even cross train anybody because we didn’t have anybody at the other spots. So, getting some depth back at corner will certainly help us and some other places to at least open up the possibility for us to be able to move some people around and be ready to go. ... We’ve got to take what we’ve got to find a way to make it work.”
