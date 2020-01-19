Virginia Tech women's basketball team rallies past Virginia

"It feels really good to get one on the road," said Tech point guard Taja Cole, who had 10 points and eight assists. "A happy bus ride back home."

The Hokies erupted for 51 points in the second half.

"They were just making tough shots," said Dominique Toussaint, who had 15 points for UVa. "They were getting the ball in the paint. And we had a couple lapses in judgement on defense."

UVa (7-11, 2-5) led 31-18 early in the third quarter, but the Hokies went on a 22-9 run to tie the score at 40 with 1:58 left in the third.

"In the second half, we … missed [defensive] assignments," UVa coach Tina Thompson said. "We just couldn't stop either putting them on the line or denying them … sweet-spot shots.

"They were able to get open shots, and with people that you don't necessarily want to give open looks to. … We have to put a full defensive game together."

The Hokies shot just 28% from the field in the first half. But they shot 47.1% in the third quarter and 58.3% in the fourth.